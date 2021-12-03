THIS is the electric Polestar 3 – Polestar’s take on the upcoming Volvo XC90 (Volvo Embla)

Polestar is back to tease the Polestar 3, a Polestar SUV with next-gen Volvo XC90 underpinnings, ahead of a debut expected next year (2022).

Just this week we reported that it’s starting to look like the replacement for the Volvo XC90 is going to be the Volvo Embla, offering a more ‘Estate’ take on an SUV and, although coming with an EV powertrain, still offering ICE options. And it’s due to arrive in 2022.

But these days, Volvo isn’t really just Volvo, it’s also parent company Geely and spin-off Polestar (and Lotus too), so with a replacement for the XC90 due on a new platform next year, Polestar will be making the most of the new platform to deliver their new offerings too.

The Polestar offering for the new platform is the Polestar 3, and having teased it under cover a few months ago, Polestar is now back for another tease, this time with the covers off, but suitable camouflage in place.

The image above confirms that the Polestar 3 will be a two-row, five-seat, Coupe SUV, clearly with design cues from the Polestar 2 and looking far more performance focussed than the new XC90 will be.

Not only does the Polestar 3 look more dynamic than the XC90, it will also offer more power, with Polestar already confirming that, in top of the range guise, the ‘3’ will be more powerful than anything the new XC90 offers, with all-wheel drive, more than 500bhp at the top end and range of around 300 miles expected, with less powerful single motor options lower down the range.

Expect the covers to come off the Polestar 3 properly in the New Year.