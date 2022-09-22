Is the Volvo Embla the new Volvo XC90? Nope, it’s the Volvo EX90

The electric replacement for the Volvo XC90 will debut on 9 November, and it won’t be the Volvo Embla, it’ll be the Volvo EX90.

Ever since Volvo’s boss declared that the XC90’s electric replacement would sport a name, not a number, we’ve been referring to its replacement as the Volvo Embla after Volvo filed a trademark application for the name.

But it seems a change at the top of Volvo has meant a change of heart, and Volvo has recently trademarked the EX90, EX60, EX40, ES90, ES60, EV90 and EV60 monikers, pointing toward the new names for the all-electric versions of the current Volvo range.

Now, Volvo has started a tease for the debut of the new electric XC90 on 9 November, and it’s calling it the Volvo EX90, and it’s expected the current XC90 will continue in PHEV guise to sell alongside the new EX90 for some time to come.

The image above – and a recent patent image – show an SUV that seems more an evolution of the current XC90 than the radical departure we expected after Volvo teased its future with the Concept Recharge, although that’s probably a good thing to retain familiarity and not alienate Volvo’s core customer base.

Ahead of the debut in November, and on sale next year, Volvo’s tease begins not just with the name, but details on some of the tech we can expect when the EX90 arrives.

Built on the new SPA2 Platform, which also underpins the new Polestar 3 and with which it’ll share its twin-motor setup, the EX90 is expected to come with the same 111kWh battery and range in the 380-mile range, although it’s probably not going to be as powerful as the 510bhp Polestar 3.

Inside will be even more Scandi minimalist than the current XC90 – which probably still has the best interior at its price point – come with Google’s Android OS and a wide range of cameras and LIDAR for better scanning even in the dark.

Cameras will also monitor the driver – Volvo call it “Driver Understanding System”, but it’s a bit Big Brother – to watch every move to make sure you’re driving ‘normally’, sounding warnings if you look sleepy or erratic or slow.

Expect Volvo to deliver a further drip of teases for the next six weeks or so ahead of that actual debut on 9 November.