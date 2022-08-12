New Volvo Embla – ‘replacement’ for the XC90 – LEAKED in patent images

We have what appear to be leaked patent application images for the new Volvo Embla – a replacement for the XC90 – ahead of a debut.

It’s more than a year since Volvo revealed the Concept Recharge, a concept view of the replacement for the current XC90.

But we’re not entirely sure the ‘new’ XC90 will be a direct replacement for the current XC90 as Volvo has hinted they plan to keep selling an updated XC90 with hybrid and PHEV powertrains alongside the new model, a model we expect to be called the Volvo Embla.

Now, with a debut for the Volvo Embla nearing, we have what look to be patent application images courtesy of Kurdistan Automotive on Instagram. And they’ve left us a bit confused, assuming they’re the real deal.

The concept recharge seems to have morphed from a Crossover with a sloping roof in to an SUV with many similarities to the current XC90 (above and below).

What is different to the current XC90 is the back-end treatment, with Volvo’s trademark vertical tail lights morphing into something not a million miles away from the taillight treatment of the Polestar 2.

In terms of powertrains, the Embla will be all-electric and, although we have no details, it seems likely something over 400bhp will be the starting point with a 100kWh battery pack.

Assuming these images are genuine, it’s likely the Volvo Embla’s arrival is close.