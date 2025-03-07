The electric Volvo EX60 is on the way – and here’s a SNEAKY peek

The video reveal of the Volvo ES90 this week included a sneaky first look at the new electric Volvo EX60 due to arrive in 2026.

Just last month, Volvo revealed a makeover for the XC60 to keep it fresh and ensure it’s able to keep its place not just as Volvo’s best-selling car but also as the best-selling SUV in its class in Europe.

Despite Volvo originally planning to replace the XC60 with an electric version, it seems clear the ICE XC60 will continue for some time, just as the XC90 – which was planned to be replaced by the EX90 – continues to be sold alongside its newer EV sibling after a bit of a makeover.

It’s probably going to be another year before the new Volvo EX60 debuts, but Volvo is already starting to tease its arrival with a brief Easter Egg in the launch video for the new ES90 this week (photo above, video below) which shows the back end of a clay model of the new EX60 with the rest covered by a dust sheet (see it just before the 25 minute mark in the video).

A sneaky peek is all well and good, but the reality is we can already be fairly sure that the EX60 will be a combination of the overall form of the XC60 mixed with the main design cues of the EX90 with tweaked lights and wheels for differentiation.

But it’s on the tech front where the big differences come for the EX60, with the first use of a new SPA3 Platform designed to be flexible enough to be used on Volvo’s smallest and largest future EVs, and the new Tech Stack already seen in the EX90 and, in more advanced state, in the new ES90, and use megacasting to reduce cost (but increase repair bills?).

With probably a year to go before the new EX60 arrives, we can expect regular drips of detail on stuff like powertrains as 2025 rolls on.