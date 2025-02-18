Volvo XC60 gets a bit of a MAKEOVER for 2025

The Volvo XC60 – Volvo’s best-selling model – gets an update for 2025 with small cosmetic tweaks and tech updates.

It was way back in 2017 when Volvo revealed the new XC60 and, despite Volvo’s EV quest and the introduction of cheaper models, the XC60 has continued to be Volvo’s best-selling model, shifting more than 1.5 million units since it arrived and hitting new sales levels in 2024 despite being seven years old.

We know Volvo has a new electric XC60 in the works (likely to be the EX60), but it’s clear Volvo is going the same route as they did with the XC90 by delivering a refreshed XC60 to sell alongside the EX60 when it arrives, just as they have with the XC90 update as the ‘ICE’ alternative to the new electric EX90.

With such a successful model, Volvo isn’t taking any chances so the 2025 makeover for the XC60 means minor cosmetic tweaks and a bunch of tech updates. Enough to make the XC60 look fresher, but nothing to frighten loyal buyers.

Exterior cosmetic changes are minor, with a new grille similar to that on the updated XC90, darker taillights, new wheel options and a couple of new colours – Forest Lake and Aurora Silver.

Inside, updated materials mean Quilted Nordico and Navy Herringbone Weave are on offer along with new inlays, more smart storage, improved wireless phone charging, optional air suspension, laminated glass, optional Bowers & Wilkins Sound and air purification.

There’s also upgraded UX for the now 11.2″ infotainment with increased pixel density and Snapdragon Cockpit Platform from Qualcomm Technologies meaning it’s twice as fast with 10 times faster graphics generation.

Erik Severinson, Chief Product and Strategy Officer at Volvo Cars. said:

With its cutting-edge user experience, modernised Scandinavian design, improved comfort and even more luxurious interior, the XC60 sets the standard even higher for mid-size SUVs. The improvements focus on what we believe matters most to our customers. These upgrades ensure a more enjoyable and exclusive experience, with the car set to get better over time thanks to over-the-air updates.