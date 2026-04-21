New Hyundai Ioniq 3 arrives to CHALLENGE the Renault 5, VW ID.Polo and more

The Hyundai Ioniq 3 arrives to challenge EVs like the Renault 5, with a range of up to 304 miles and prices from around £25k.

Hyundai has been doing decent business with its range of Ioniq EVs spanning various categories, but it brought in the Inster EV – without the Ioniq tag – to sit at the bottom of its EV offerings and provide a new entry point for Hyundai EVs.

But now, Hyunadi has revealed a new entry-level Ioniq with the arrival of the Ioniq 3, a sister car to the Kia EV2 and expected to cost from around £25k and compete with a wide range of small EVs from its Kia sibling to the Renault 5.

Looking like the love child of the Ioniq 6 and Veloster, Hyundai is calling the Ioniq 3 an ‘Aero Hatch’ thanks to its slippery shape with low nose, raked windscreen, and tapering glasshouse, demonstrating Hyundai’s ‘Art of Steel’ design.

The car pictured here is an N-Line version, which comes with 19″ alloys, big back spoiler, red highlights – with lesser models being less bold – with either a 12.9″ or 14.6″ infotainment depending on model and an actual array of buttons beneath for regularly used functions.

The Ioni3 3 sits on the E-GMP Platform with 400v architecture and with either a 42.2kWh battery and 144bhp or Long Range 61kWh battery and 134bhp, with respective range of 208 and 304 miles.

Xavier Martinet, President and CEO of Hyundai Motor Europe, said:

With IONIQ 3, we are bringing the bold design, driving enjoyment and advanced features of the IONIQ brand to a broader range of customers across Europe. Built for people’s real everyday needs, IONIQ 3 combines an expected segment-leading driving range and aerodynamics with extraordinary levels of space, comfort and practicality. IONIQ 3 also marks the debut of the Pleos Connect infotainment system, delivering sharp graphics, an intuitive user experience and broad customisation options – raising the bar for the segment.