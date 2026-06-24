Skoda Peaq ARRIVES as Skoda’s range-topping 7-Seat Electric SUV

Skoda reveals the Peaq as a new range-topping electric SUV with up to 294bhp, 86kWh battery and range of up to 390 miles. Costs from £51,980.

Now, the Peaq is revealed as an electric alternative to the Kodiaq and is Skoda’s biggest model to date at 4.9m long, and its most expensive, with prices starting from £51,980.

The Peaq is the latest iteration of Skoda’s ‘Modern Solid’ design language – which we’ve seen at the other end of Skoda’s EV offerings with the Epiq – with glossy black ‘Tech-Deck’ face, alloys from 19-21″, optional full LED Matrix headlights, and flush door handles (with manual override).

Skoda is claiming generous leg and head room even in the third row, and huge storage capacity of up to 2075 litres with rows two and three folded, as well as an extra 37-litre space under the bonnet.

The Peaq also comes with luxuries not usually offered at this price point, like reclining massage seats with footrests and a huge panoramic roof which can be dimmed in segments, as well as a 13.6″ infotainment, some actual buttons, 10.0″ driver display and optional HUD (from 2027).

At launch, the Peaq will come with a choice of two powertrains, a 282bhp rear-wheel drive 90 and an AWD 90X with 294bhp, both powered by an 86kWh battery with an official range of 390 miles.

The UK range will be SE L, Edition, and SportLine, with Edition and SportLine available with all-wheel drive. Order books for the Peaq will open in September 2026.