Skoda Peaq – Skoda’s new 7-Seat Electric SUV – FIRST LOOK ahead of debut

Skoda reveals pictures of its new Peaq Electric SUV, suitably camouflaged, along with more details of what the Skoda range-topper will offer.

Now, with the Peaq’s debut expected in the coming months, Skoda has released images of the Peaq (above and below) covered in camouflage to keep details under wraps, as well as a chunk of details on what is to come.

The first photos do, however, appear to confirm the Peaq won’t stray too far from its Concept Genesis with a Tech Deck face, LED lighting, and Flush door handles, with Skoda confirming the interior will get a 10.0″ driver display and a 13.6″ vertical Android-based infotainment, optional HUD, wireless phone charging and smartphone digital key and Panoramic roof.

Even with all seven seats in place, the Peaq will still deliver 300 litres of boot space (and another 37 litres in a front boot), with the Peaq offered in five interior designs – Sportline Lounge and two versions each of Loft and Suite – all with ambient lighting and heated steering wheel.

Three powertrain options will be on offer, with 60, 90 and 90X, with power from 201bhp to 295bhp, with the ’90’ models promising range of 370 miles from its 91kWh battery (the ’60’ model has a 63kWh battery and 267-mile range).

Klaus Zellmer, Škoda Auto CEO, said:

The Škoda Peaq is designed for real life – for families who need space, for drivers who want confidence on long journeys, and for anyone who values modern style without compromise. As our next flagship, it raises the Škoda brand to a new level: more spacious, more practical, and more attractive for everyday explorers. Peaq brings a new sense of scale, smart functionality, and progressive design to the large electric SUV segment, setting a benchmark for what a modern Škoda can be.

The new Skodao Peaq is expected to debut in the coming months, with prices likely to start from around £50k.