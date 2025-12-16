Updated Dacia Spring EV costs from just £12,240 thanks to Dacia’s own ‘Electric Car Grant’

Dacia revealed the upgraded Spring EV in October, and it now goes on sale from just £12,240 thanks to Dacia’s own £3,750 EV Grant.

The new Spring EV came with a choice of either a 44bhp or 64bhp motor powered by a modest 26.8kWh battery, prmising range of 140 miles but, thanks to its woeful performance from the small motor, it really was only suitable for urban driving.

Now, Dacia has addressed that by revealing an upgraded Spring in October which boosts power and performance by replacing the previous 44bhp and 64bhp motors with 69bhp and 99bhp versions, powered by a new 24.3kWh lithium-iron-phosphate battery delivering the same 140-mile range as before and cutting 0-62mph times significantly (to 12.3s and 9.6s respectively).

As well as boosting power and performance, Dacia has also revised the steering, added new springs and dampers and fitted an actual anti-roll bar.

But probably he biggest news is that Dacia has decided to match the maximum Electric Car Grant of £3,750 by discounting the Spring by the same amount, which means the 69bhp Expression model costs just £12,240 and the 99bhp Extreme just a grand more.

Experssion models may not have an extensive spec, but they come with all the basics including Air Con, Cruise, Front electric windows, rear parking sensors and a number of safety nannies, with Extreme models adding front parking sensors and rear view camera, heated electric door mirrors and 10″ Media Live with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Luke Broad, Dacia Brand Director for the UK, said:

With the introduction of our Dacia Electric Car Grant, it makes buying and owning a Spring even more affordable. We’re in the business of making electric mobility accessible for all, and with our track record of delivering best-in-class value for best-in-class cars, it really doesn’t require a leap of faith to go electric.

Deliveries of the new Dacia Spring start in Spring (of course), but if you can live with the outgoing Expression 65 model you can pick up a delivery miles model for under £10k