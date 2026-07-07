Polestar 4 becomes the Polestar 4 COUPE because there’s now a new Polestar SUV

The Polestar 4 becomes the Polestar 4 Coupe as Polestar announces a more conventional Polestar 4 SUV will arrive in September.

When most carmakers deliver a new SUV, it’s almost always the normal two-box shape, good for load lugging and passenger space, with a Coupe ‘Lifestyle’ version cropping up some time later at a premium price.

But when the Polestar 4 arrived three years ago, it arrived as a sort of Crossover/Coupe SUV complete (or should we say incomplete) with no rear windscreen, relying instead on cameras to give a rear view. Since then, it’s gone on to be Polestar’s biggest seller.

But last year, when Polestar announced future EV plans, we learnt that they were planning to cash in on the success of the Polestar 4 by delivering a 4 Estate, and now it’s about to arrive (in September) and will be called the Polestar 4 SUV – complete with an actual back window – with the current Polestar 4 being renamed the Polestar Coupe.

Powertrains for the new 4 SUV are likely to be the same as the 4 Coupe, with either a single 268bhp motor at the back, good for 268bhp, or a twin-motor version with 537bhp, both powered by a 102kWh battery with range of up to 390 miles.

Michael Lohscheller, Polestar CEO, said:

Polestar 4 has quickly established itself as a favourite among our customers, and we’ve seen strong demand from drivers who want distinctive design and performance combined with great practicality. With Polestar 4 SUV, we’re building on that success by offering even more versatility, while staying true to the Polestar 4 character. Wrapped in a stunning design, this is a car I’ve been looking forward to sharing with the world.

The new Polestar 4 goes on sale on 2 September.