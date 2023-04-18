Polestar 4 ARRIVES as an electric Coupe SUV to challenge the new electric Porsche Macan

The Polestar 4 arrives as a new electric coupe SUV from Volvo’s Polestar with up to 537bhp and prices expected to start around £55k.

Polestar started out as Volvo’s performance tweakers, but progressed to a standalone brand back in 2017, first with the halo model Polestar 1 hybrid and then with the mainstream electric Polestar 2, both very much based on Volvo underpinnings.

But Polestar’s next EV step was to deliver a car not directly underpinned by a Volvo with the Polestar 3, and now we get the 3’s little brother, also a unique Polestar car, with the new Polestar 4.

Aimed at cars like the new electric Porsche Macan, the Polestar 4 is a stylish electric coupe SUV expected to be priced from around £55k when it goes on sale in early 2024.

The biggest talking point for the Polestar 4 is likely to be a lack of a rear window to make the 4 slippier and improve headroom, with cameras giving a rear view and a glass roof keeping the rear cabin light and airy.

Power comes from either a single 268bhp motor at the back or dual motors producing 537bhp, both using a 102kWh battery with range of up to 350 miles on the dual motor and 373 miles on the single motor version, with the dual motor version hitting 62mph in 3.8 seconds.

Inside, the 4 is typically Polestar/Volvo minimalist, with a big central screen, a single rotary knob, backlit panel behind the rear seats and plenty of sustainable materials.

Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO, said:

With Polestar 4 we have taken a fundamental new approach to SUV coupé design. Rather than simply modifying an existing SUV, giving it a faster roofline and as a result, compromising elements like rear headroom and comfort, we have designed Polestar 4 from the ground up as a new breed of SUV coupé that celebrates rear occupant comfort and experience.

The Polestar 4 will launch first in China, with production starting in November, and a European launch due in early 2024 with prices from £55k.