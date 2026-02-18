Polestar 4 ‘Estate’, new Polestar 2, and Polestar 5 and 7 INCOMING

Polestar goes on a product offensive with a new Polestar 4 ‘Estate’, all-new Polestar 2 and the Polestar 5 and 7 on the way.

Polestar hasn’t had the easiest of times since it became an independent (well, sort of) Volvo/Geely brand, with its sales expectations hampered by a general antipathy to EVs.

But instead of retreating from its EV ambitions, as many car makers are doing, Polestar is going on a product offensive with the confirmation of four new EVs on the way

The first to arrive will be the Polestar 5, a high-end Polestar taking aim at the Porsche Taycan, which comes with up to 871bhp and prices breaking £100k at the top end, which is a brave move when you look at what has happened to the Porsche Taycan with its frightening depreciation.

Next up, later this year, is a new take on the Polestar 4 – which is now Polestar’s best-seller – as a higher-riding estate car complete with an actual back window, unlike the current 4.

Oddly, instead of dubbing the new 4 the Polestar 4 Estate or Polestar 4 Wagon, Polestar has decided to give the new 4 the Polestar 4 moniker and rename the current 4 the Polestar 4 Coupe, which makes about as much sense as Polestar’s policy of numbering its cars by arrival time rather than their place in the range.

Due to arrive in 2027 is an all-new version of Polestar’s original EV – the Polestar 2 – which will sit on a new platform. offer a bit more interior space and aimed at a younger demographic than the current 2.

The final announcement is the arrival of the Polestar b7 in 2028, expected to be a Polestar take on the new Vovlo EX60.

Michael Lohscheller, Polestar CEO, said:

Following our best sales year ever, we are now launching the largest model offensive in our history, with four premium EVs coming to market within three years. We are targeting the heart of the EV market, where customer demand and profit pools are high. Combined with our continued retail sales network expansion and a growing customer base, we are setting the foundations for profitable growth and operational improvement.

What we don’t have is confirmation that the Polestar 6 is on the way, despite Polestar telling us back in 2022 that it would arrive in 2026.