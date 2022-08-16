Electric Polestar 6 on the way as 872bhp Roadster – but not until 2026

Polestar has confirmed that its O2 Concept will become the Polestar 6, an electric roadster with 871bhp. But it won’t arrive until 2026.

Polestar revealed the very impressive O2 Concept back in March as a look at what an electric halo Roadster from the brand could be. And it seems the response to the concept has been so strong Polestar has decided to build it as the Polestar 6.

The disappointing bit of the announcement of the Polestar 6 is that it won’t arrive until 2026, although Polestar does say they’re happy to start taking orders from this month for those who want to be at the top of the list.

Underpinned by the same new platform as the Polestar 5 – itself due in 2025 – and looks to be sporting the same dual-motor electric powertrain, with 872bhp and 664lb/ft of torque, enough to get the Roadster to 62mph in 3.2 seconds.

Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO, said:

With the overwhelming consumer and press response, we took the decision to put this stunning roadster into production and I am so excited to make it a reality. Polestar 6 is a perfect combination of powerful electric performance and the thrill of fresh air with the top down.

Polestar is already planning ahead for the ‘6’ and has announced a special ‘Polestar 6 LA Concept edition’ featuring the same paint job, light interior and 21″ alloys as the O2 Concept