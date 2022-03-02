This is the Polestar O2 Concept – a STUNNING electric Roadster

Polestar reveals the O2 Concept, a stunning electric sports roadster with convertible hardtop and underpinnings based on the upcoming Polestar 5.

Polestar has been making waves since it was hived off from Volvo a few years ago, first with the ‘Halo’ Polestar 1 Hybrid, then the Polestar 2 aimed at the Tesla Model 3. It’s also going ‘Public’ at a valuation more than Volvo and promising big sales to come.

We’ve already seen the Polestar Precept Concept which will arrive as the Polestar 5, and now we get another cracking concept with the Polestar O2, a hard-top convertible sports roadster.

Based on the same underpinnings as the Polestar 5, but shorter by 400mm after the rear footwells are cut out, the new platform – designed in the UK – will make the O2 “lively, light and full of confidence“, according to Polestar, with tight body control, high rigidity and intuitive dynamics. What’s not to like?

Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO, said:

Polestar O 2 is the hero car for our brand. It opens the door to our secret chamber of future potential. This is a taste of what we can design and engineer with the talent and technology we have in-house. It looks incredible, and being able to lower the roof and not hear an engine promises a superb sensation

And Polestar’s Head of Design, Maximilian Missoni, said:

Polestar O 2 is our vision of a new era for sports cars. By mixing the joy of open top driving with the purity of electric mobility, it unlocks a new mix of emotions in a car. But as with all our cars, we are about more than just straight line sprints. It’s when you turn the steering wheel that the true fun begins.

There’s no word on what powers the O2, or even if it’s heading for production, but with underpinnings based on the Polestar 5 it looks eminently viable as a production car, but perhaps not with its own drone which films you from above, which this concept has.

Polestar O2 Concept Video