Polestar 5 FINALLY arrives as a Porsche Taycan rival costing from £89,500

The Polestar 5 finally arrives as the production version of Polestar’s Precept Concept, with prices from £89,500 and with up to 871bhp.

Now, the Polestar 5 arrives properly as a production model and rival for the Porsche Taycan, with prices starting at £89,500 and power of up to 871bhp from a pair of motors powered by a 112kWh battery.

Despite five years since the concept, much of what we saw then remains, with a still appealing and well-proportioned front-door GT body with huge glass roof and no rear window, and an interior which is clearly Volvo-inspired and uncluttered.

Inside, there are seats designed with help from Recaro, covered in Microfibre (but with Bridge of Weir leather option), reclining rear seats that come with heating and massaging, 14.5″ portrait infotainment and 9.5″ HUD for the driver, optional Posh Sound and a plethora of ADAS nannies.

The Polestar 5 comes with an 800V electrical architecture and 112kWh battery, whether you opt for the regular 5 or the Performance model, promising charging at up to 350kW and a range of 416 miles in the regular 5 and 351 miles in the Performance model.

The Polestar 5 Dual Motor Launch Edition, to give it its full title, comes with 737bhp, can hit 62mph in 3.9 seconds and costs from £89,500, with the Polestar 5 Performance Launch Edition costing from £104,900 and boasting 871bhp and 0-62mph in 3.2 seconds.

Michael Lohscheller, Polestar CEO, said:

Polestar 5 is bringing the future to our present. Our vision for Polestar’s design, technology, and sustainability direction is no longer a dream but a reality our customers can buy.

The Polestar 5 looks to be an appealing alternative to the Porsche Taycan, but it seems likely to suffer the same massive depreciation issues and a big drop in demand once early flyers have fled.