Polestar 5 – Polestar’s Porsche Tyacan rival – REVEALED promising 100 miles of charge in five minutes

The Polestar 5 – Polestar’s 874bhp rival for the Porsche Taycan – is revealed in Los Angeles and promises up to 100-mile range from a five minute charge.

Polestar has big ambitions to be a major player in the performance EV market, and the halo of the range, certainly in performance terms, will be the Polestar 5 until Polestar makes a production version of the electric Polestar 6 LA Concept Edition we saw in 2022.

But the Polestar 6 won’t make an appearance until 2026 – some four years after the concept – which is much like the Polestar 5 which we first saw as the Polestar Precept in 2021, with a prototype appearance at Goodwood last year following on.

Now, at a Polestar event in Los Angeles, we get to see the Polestar 5 in the flesh and undisguised for the first time (above), although it’s not set to go on sale until 2025, looking much like the original with just a few of the concept fripperies gone.

The Polestar 5 will come with a new bonded aluminium chassis and a new electric powertrain with an electric motor front and back good for a combined 874bhp and 664lb/ft of torque. So it’ll be quick.

Polestar also announced a new battery pack developed with StoreDot and featuring an advanced pouch design with silicone anodes that will allow the 5 to grab 100 miles of range in just five minutes. Always assuming you can find a charger quick enough, that it’s working and that it actually delivers its quoted rate. Which is a lot of assumptions.

Polestar plans to test the new StoreDot batteries next year so, assuming they work as expected, they could make an appearance as soon as the Polestar 5 debuts in 2025.