Polestar 5 Prototype – the production take on the electric Polestar Precept – heading for Goodwood FoS

A prototype version of the new Polestar 5 – the production take on the Polestar Precept – is heading for the Hill climb at Goodwood.

It’s more than two years since we first saw the Polestar Precept concept, and at the time we thought it would eventually arrive as the Polestar 4.

But trying to be chronologically correct proved to be a mistake, because the Precept isn’t turning into the Polestar 4, but is turning into the Polestar 5, and a prototype (pictured above) is heading for the Goodwood Festival of Speed later this month.

But despite the production version of the Polestar 5 not likely to arrive for a year or more, the car at Goodwood won’t be a roped-off static display but will be batting its way up the Hillclimb several times over the weekend.

Although we’ll get to see the ‘5’ at Goodwood, it’s going to be camouflaged so we won’t be able to garner too much detail, but it does look to be much the same as the Precept concept, although probably without concepty stuff like daft doors and monster wheels.

Although details on the Polestar 5 are a bit thin on the ground, Polestar claims it has ‘supercar levels’ of stiffness thanks to new underpinnings, and a level of performance which should be heading into Porsche Taycan territory.

Polestar CEO, Thomas Ingenlath, said:

Goodwood is our favourite place to show our cars in an enthusiast environment. This year, we are thrilled to showcase Polestar 5 going up the hill! Our UK R&D team is doing an amazing job developing the car, and we are proud to be able to highlight their hard work at this early stage