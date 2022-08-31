Electric Polestar 6 LA Concept Edition SELLS OUT – 4 years before it arrives

The electric Polestar 6 LA Concept Edition – a launch edition of the Polestar 6 – sells out in just a week, four years before it arrives.

Polestar’s O2 Concept arrived in the spring as the first look at an electric Roadster with enormous power and looking spectacular, and it didn’t take Polestar long to confirm it was going in to production as the Polestar 6.

But despite announcing the concept would arrive as the Polestar 6, Polestar also said it wouldn’t be until 2026, despite which they announced a launch edition – the Polestar 6 LA Concept Edition – which would deliver 500 units and go on order straight away. And it took just a week to sell all 500.

Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO, said:

The high interest from our customers shows that a stunning electric roadster like Polestar 6 has high relevance in the sportscar arena. The open-top-plus-electric combination is clearly one that appeals to even the most die-hard petrolheads.

Of course, with a whopping 871bhp and 664lb/ft of torque on tap delivering 0-62mph in 3.2 seconds, there’s plenty of appeal for what will be Polestar’s halo car when it finally arrives.

But if you’ve missed out on the launch edition of the Polestar 6, and are happy to wait four years for one, Polestar has confirmed they will be opening orders for the 6 before the end of the year.