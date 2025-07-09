New Bentley EXP 15 Concept REVEALED – and you thought the Jaguar 00 Concept was ‘BOLD’

The Bentley EXP 15 Concept is revealed as Bentley previews a bold new design direction for its first EV due in 2026.

The biggest surprise in the car world in the last year has probably been Jaguar’s bold 00 Concept, previewing its first EV of a new era of luxury Jaguars aimed at the Bentley market, with prices expected to start a long way north of £100k and go on up from there.

Now, Bentley looks to be aiming to top Jaguar’s bold design move with this, the Bentley EXP 15 Concept – said to preview its first EV design – with a brash ‘Grille’, long bonnet and rearward cabin said to be influenced by the Bentley Speed Six Gurney Nutting Sportsman coupé from 1930, the car Bentley’s Wolf Barnato used to beat a train from Cannes to Calais.

The ‘Grille’ isn’t of course a grille, because EV, but Bentley says it’s now a statement artwork, there’s a new Flying B mascot, thin light strips, air vents in the front wheel arches, big haunches and a rounded back end, active twin rear spoilers and active rear diffuser – and three doors.

Not only are there just three doors, there are only three seats, with the front passenger seat moving from the rear to the front to suit, with folding footrests which can be stowed to deliver a luxurious ‘Pet Space’, and swivelling 45 degrees for easy access.

Bentley has, thankfully, kept knurled knobs and buttons, and the pleasing rotating infotainment is gone to be replaced by a wood dash at the touch of a button.

It’s all very bold and ‘Concept-y’, but it’s hard to see it heading for production as is.