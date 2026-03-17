Volkswagen ID. Cross on the way as a RIVAL for the Ford Puma Gen-E

Volkswagen reveals camouflaged images of the new ID. Cross and confirms two battery options and a starting price of around £24k

Volkswagen’s Electric car ambitions have been admirable – even if they’re rooted in a Mea Culpa for Dieselgate – but those ambitions have seen some big missteps – quality, software problems, usability – which have put an expensive spoke in VW’s EV plans.

But there’s a new wave of electric VWs coming with the ID. Polo and ID. Cross, which looks to address the errors of the past and come at relatively sensible prices, ahead of which VW hs divvied up some new images of the (camouflaged) ID. Cross in Amsterdam and some additional details.

As a Crossover/SUV take on the new ID. Polo, the ID. Cross is clearly aimed at the electric Ford Puma Gen-E (and others), and with prices starting at around £24k (before any ECG), it looks set to be competitive.

The ID. Cross gets a choice of two battery sizes – 37kWh and 52kWh – powering a choice of three output levels – 114bhp, 133bhp or 208bhp – with charging speeds of up to 105kW on the larger battery.

The ID.Cross is designed around VW’s ‘Pure Positive’ mantra; it comes with room for five despite its compact dimensions (almost the same as the Puma), quality materials, actual buttons for important functions, and Assist systems.

Due on sale in Autumn 2026.