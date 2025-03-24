Cars UK

Smart #5 Electric SUV UK debut ahead of on-sale later this year for Smart’s third EV

The Smart #5, Smart’s biggest model to date, gets its UK debut ahead of going on sale in the UK in Q4 2025.

Yes, we’ve already seen the debut of the Smart #5 in Australia last year as Smart chose to show it first in a country which laps up rugged SUVs in an effort to headline that this new Smart is a very different beast to the Smarts #1 and #3.

But with the Smart #5 due to go on sale in the UK in Q4 2025, Smart is back with a ‘European’ reveal and more detail of what’s on offer.

We already know the Smart #5 is a much bigger, boxier model than its siblings – around the size of a Volvo XC60 – despite which it sits on the same Platform as the #1 and #3, and comes with a more grown-up interior complete with de rigueur screenage including a 13.0″ OLED infotainment, 10.3″ driver display, 13.0″ Passenger screen and 25.6″ augmented reality HUD.

Smart #5 Electric SUV UK debut interior viewNow we get powertrain details too, with 800V architecture and up to 400kW charging available, with the entry-level Pro model getting a 76kWh battery and single rear motor producing 335bhp good for 0-62mph in 6.9 seconds and range of 288 miles.

Move up from the entry-level and it’s a 100kWh battery and that 800v architecture, with Pro+ and Premium models good for 358bhp and up to 366-mile range, and AWD models getting 579bhp, 0-62mph in 4.9 seconds and 355-mile range.

Smart says the #5 will go on sale in the UK in Q4 2025, and you can expect prices to start in the mid £40k range,

