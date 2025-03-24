Smart #5 Electric SUV UK debut ahead of on-sale later this year for Smart’s third EV

The Smart #5, Smart’s biggest model to date, gets its UK debut ahead of going on sale in the UK in Q4 2025.

Yes, we’ve already seen the debut of the Smart #5 in Australia last year as Smart chose to show it first in a country which laps up rugged SUVs in an effort to headline that this new Smart is a very different beast to the Smarts #1 and #3.

But with the Smart #5 due to go on sale in the UK in Q4 2025, Smart is back with a ‘European’ reveal and more detail of what’s on offer.

We already know the Smart #5 is a much bigger, boxier model than its siblings – around the size of a Volvo XC60 – despite which it sits on the same Platform as the #1 and #3, and comes with a more grown-up interior complete with de rigueur screenage including a 13.0″ OLED infotainment, 10.3″ driver display, 13.0″ Passenger screen and 25.6″ augmented reality HUD.

Now we get powertrain details too, with 800V architecture and up to 400kW charging available, with the entry-level Pro model getting a 76kWh battery and single rear motor producing 335bhp good for 0-62mph in 6.9 seconds and range of 288 miles.

Move up from the entry-level and it’s a 100kWh battery and that 800v architecture, with Pro+ and Premium models good for 358bhp and up to 366-mile range, and AWD models getting 579bhp, 0-62mph in 4.9 seconds and 355-mile range.

Smart says the #5 will go on sale in the UK in Q4 2025, and you can expect prices to start in the mid £40k range,