Smart #5 EV SUV REVEALED with up to 348-mile range

The new electric Smart #5 is officially revealed as a boxy SUV with a 348-mile range and is the biggest Smart to date.

Since Smart turned from a Mercedes vanity project to a joint venture with Geely, we’ve seen the arrival of the Smart #1 and Smart #3, and now the Smart #5 is officially revealed as the biggest Smart to date.

Much more an ‘Adventure’ model than the #1 and #3, Smart has revealed the #5 in Australia – because they’re a bit rufty-tufty with plenty of Outback – and it boasts more rugged SUV looks than its siblings and comes with a 100kWh battery promising a 348-mile range and rapid charging thanks to its 800V architecture.

Sitting on the same Platform as its siblings, Smart has managed to stretch things to deliver a car around the size of a Volvo XC60, and although it’s clearly a more butch offering it still manages to look brand familiar.

Inside, the #5 is a more grown-up take, with a 13.0″ OLED infotainment screen, 10.3″ digital driver display, a new 25.6″ augmented reality HUD and seats which can be folded flat for a snooze.

Smart hasn’t revealed any performance or powertrain specs, but it’s expected there will be models with 300-400bhp as well as a range-topping 600bhp plus Brabus model and both single and dual motor options.

Due to launch in China this year, it’ll be 2025 before it heads to the UK in Premium and Summit Edition trim.