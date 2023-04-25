Smart #1 electric SUV UK prices and specs – 422bhp in the Smart #1 Brabus

The Smart #1 electric SUV costs from £35,950 in the UK, with a choice of three trim levels – Pro +, Premium and Brabus.

It’s a year since the first fruit of the ‘new’ Smart from the Mercedes-Geely partnership was revealed as the Smart #1, an EV around the size of a MINI Countryman promising a bright future for the eternally profitless Smart brand.

Now, Smart delivers details of prices and specs for the Smart #1, with prices starting at £35,950 for the Smart #1 Pro + and rising to £43,450 for the Smart #1 Brabus, with a mid-range Smart #1 Premium slotting in between at £38,950. There’s also a Launch Edition at £39,450 – but there are only 100 of those.

Whichever model you opt for you get the same 66kWh battery good for range of 260 miles in the Pro +, 273 miles in the Premium and 248 miles in the Brabus, with 150kW DC charging meaning a full charge in around 30 minutes.

The Pro + and Premium models get 268bhp going to the rear wheels and are good for 0-62mph in 6.7 seconds, with the Brabus modelling delivering a fulsome 422bhp, enough for 0-62mph in just 3.9 seconds thanks to an extra motor on the front for all-wheel drive.

The Smart #1 Pro + comes with Panoramic Roof, Adaptive Cruise, heated seats, 360 camera, Voice Control, LED lights and a Power tailgate, with Premium models adding Beats Sound, HUD, Matrix LED headlights, Heat Pump and Automatic Parking Assist.

Topping the range is the Smart #1 Brabus with added butch, Contrast Paint, 19″ Dynmao alloys, Sude seats, Alcantara steering wheel and Brabus stitching.

David Browne, Smart UK CEO, said:

We are very proud of what we achieved with the smart #1. From the exceptional standard specification of the entry-level Pro+, which offers features usually associated with luxury cars, to the incredible performance of BRABUS, which leaves purpose-built sports cars trailing in its wake. We look forward to the media and public alike getting to experience the entire #1 line-up as we build toward our full market launch later this summer.