New Skoda Epiq Concept looks PRODUCTION-ready

Skoda has unveiled a new electric Epiq Concept – dubbed a ‘Show Car’ – which looks production-ready for a 2026 launch as Skoda’s entry-level EV.

It’s been almost eighteen months since we got our first look at the Skoda Epiq – a new entry-level EV – with Skoda calling it a ‘Design Study’ to showcase their new ‘Modern Solid’ design direction.

Now, there’s a new Skoda Epiq Concept, revealed in Munich, which looks to be almost production-ready and clearly delivering a proper look at Skoda’s take on other entry-level EVs across the VW Group.

Featuring Skoda’s ‘Tech-Deck’ face and T-shaped LED lights, butch bumpers with grey accents on the lower portions, the Epiq looks a proper urban warrior and, in photos, looks bigger than its 4.1M length, which promises to seat five and with decent luggage space.

Skoda hasn’t released any images of the Epiq’s interior, but says it will offer the usual Skoda practicality with clever luggage solutions and generous storage, with bag hooks, fasteners and hidden underfloor compartments in a minimalist and functional interior with physical buttons, wireless phone charging and haptic scroll wheels.

Underpinning the Epiq is the same MEB Entry Platform used on other small VW Group EVs – like the new ID Polo – Skoda is claiming range of up to 264 miles, although it has not revealed any powertrain details. That said, the expectation is for a choice of 38kWh or 56kWh batteries powering a single motor good for around 200bhp.

Klaus Zellmer, CEO of Skoda Auto, said:

The Epiq show car offers a concrete glimpse into the next addition to Škoda’s successful all-electric family. It embodies the essence of Škoda: modern solid design, a spacious interior within a compact footprint, user-friendly, intuitive digital interfaces, and Simply Clever details that ensure a seamless experience – and above all – at an attractive price point. With the Epiq, we’re taking another step towards making electric cars a practical and compelling choice for everyday drivers.

Due on sale next year, Skoda says the Epiq will be priced in line with the ICE Kamiq, which should see prices starting from around £35k.