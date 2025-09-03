Volkswagen ID. Polo will see the return of familiar VW nameplates for its EVs

Volkswagen has announced the return of familiar model names for its future EVs, the first being the ID. Polo arriving in 2026.

Giving EVs unique names to differentiate them from ICE siblings has been a bit of a thing, especially for German car makers, but they’ve discovered that it really doesn’t resonate with buyers.

We’ve seen Audi and Mercedes roll back on confusing EV-specific branding, and now it’s the turn of Volkswagen to do the same, dumping the ID. followed by a single number in favour of ID. followed by a familiar model’s name, with ICE versions continuing without the ‘ID.’. So, still a touch of EV branding, but a much more logical route.

First to acquire the new moniker will be the production version of the VW ID.2All we saw in 2023, which will arrive next year as the new Volkswagen ID. Polo, with the GTI badge carried over too as an ID. Polo GTI.

Thomas Schäfer, VW CEO, said:

Our model names are firmly anchored in people’s minds. They stand for a strong brand and embody characteristics such as quality, timeless design and technologies for all. That’s why we’re moving our well-known names into the future. The ID. Polo is just the beginning. Volkswagen will transfer more established names to the electric portfolio with each new model generation. At the same time, all vehicles with conventional drives will continue to run under their previous names. With this strategy, Volkswagen is bringing together the electric and combustion engine worlds, helping customers navigate the brand’s product range more easily in the future.

A properly sensible decision.