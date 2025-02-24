‘Baby’ Mercedes g-Class CONFIRMED – and an end to ‘EQ’ EV models on the way

Mercedes has confirmed they are planning a new ‘baby’ g-Class model, and that the separate ‘EQ’ designation for EVs is to end.

Just like every other car maker, Mercedes is struggling to find the right road to an electric future (well, a future with EVs) and made the mistake of going down the road of having different EV versions of their iconic models.

That’s seen cars like the EQS on sale alongside the regular ICE S-Class models, but it’s really not set sales on fire so they’re going back to basics by essentially making the powertrain an option on core models.

That will see a future where the familiar Mercedes models like S-Class, E-Class, C-Class and so on will be offered and will have ‘EQ Technology’ for EVs as a sub-badge, just like the new Mercedes G 580 with EQ Technology. and ‘EQ Hybrid Technology’ for plug-in hybrids. Which is much more sensible, and pretty much what BMW has been doing with their more successful (than Mercedes’) EVs.

Other news from Mercedes is the confirmation that a ‘baby’ G Class is on the way as Mercedes seeks to cash-in on the ‘G’ branding, and adding a new ‘G’ model to the new electric G Class already revealed.

There’s no indication of just how small the new g-Class will be (Mercedes appears to be using a lower-case ‘g’ for the new model) or what will underpinning it, but if it’s going to have proper ‘G-chops’ it’s likely going to be a modified shorter version of its big brother’s Platform and probably only offered as an EV.