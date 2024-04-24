This is the ELECTRIC G-Class – the new Mercedes-Benz G 580 with EQ Technology

The Mercedes-Benz G 580 with EQ Technology is revealed as a G-Class Mercedes with four electric motors and 579bhp.

We’ve known an electric G-Class is on the way since 2019, and now it’s here but it’s not following Mercedes’ current nomenclature to arrive as the EQG, but is the Mercedes-Benz G 580 with EQ Technology. Let’s just call it the G 580.

Looking just like the ICE-powered G-Class, the G 580 gets a few titivations to mark it out as an EV including a new sculptured bonnet to improve aero a tad, helped also by a flat underfloor.

But the G 580 is all about the powertrain, and it comes with four electric motors, each powering a single wheel, with each driven by its own two-speed gearbox, combining to deliver 579bhp and a whopping 859lb/ft of torque, with a new rigid back axle with integrated EDU and virtual diff locks to optimise torque vectoring.

Power comes from a 116kWh battery slung under the G-Class between the chassis rails and protected by a composite guard and promising range of around 300 miles (which you’ll never get) and a 0-62mph in under 5.0 seconds. Which is not bad for a big brick of a thing weighing in at over three tonnes.

The G 580 has party tricks too, with ‘G-Turn’ allowing you to turn on the spot by turning the wheels on each side in opposite directions – great for trick off-roading or small parking spots in Mayfair – G-Steering which significantly reduces the turning circle and an off-road cruise function too.

The G 580 even comes with a deeper wading depth of 850mm, limited only by the height of the charging port as Mercedes says the battery pack can be fully submerged without damage.

Markus Schäfer, Mercdes’ CTO, said:

Throughout its more than 45-year history, the G-Class has always used the most modern drive technology available. So, it’s entirely fitting that the innovative drive concept with four individually controlled electric motors once again raises the legendary performance of our off-road icon to a new level. It even retains that familiar angular silhouette and is true to the character of our beloved ‘Geländewagen’