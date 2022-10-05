Mercedes A-Class gets a Facelift – now with ‘Power Bulges’

Mercedes gives the A-Class a bit of a facelift with cosmetic tweaks, additional safety stuff, improved infotainment and mild-hybrid engines.

Despite rumblings that Mercedes is planning to drop the A-Class in a couple of years’ time, the baby Mercedes is getting a facelift. Although that could be because it’s going to be binned by 2025?

But if you’re expecting a big visual makeover for the A-Class, you’re going to be disappointed. Perhaps the most noticeable change is bonnet bulges, but there’s also a new grille and new front bumper and flatter headlights (if you pay for LEDs).

Inside, Mercedes has had a play with the infotainment which gets a trio of display options – Classic, Sporty and Discreet – a trio of modes too – Navigation, Assistance and Service – and seven ‘colour worlds’ to play with. Oh, my.

Other techy upgrades include improved speech recognition (still not a Mercedes strong point), fingerprint ID (although not quite yet), wireless phone charging and Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Mercedes has also upgraded the A-Class’s Driver Assistance Package to make Lane Keep Assist better (even though everyone turns it off) and the Parking Package is better too.

As well as the no-name entry-level A-Class, you can opt for Progressive or AMG Line trim, with AMG Line models coming with brushed aluminium trim and contrast stitching as well as a new diffuser.

All A-Class engines are now Mild Hybrid with a belt-drive integrated Starter-Generator adding a bit of a boost, auto ‘box for four-pot versions, and a bigger battery and more powerful motor for the plug-in A250e for better EV range.

No prices for the facelifted A-Class, but expect it to go on sale before the end of the year.