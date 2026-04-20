New Mercedes C-Class ELECTRIC arrives to challenge the new BMW i3

The new Mercedes-Benz C-Class Electric is revealed, aimed at the new BMW i3, boasting a 472-mile range and a 94.5kWh battery.

Mercedes is slowly undoing its misguided decision to mark out its EVs with a blobby design and ‘EQ’badges, and is now, effectively, making EV a powertrain option in its familiar model range.

The first model to tread this far more pragmatic route was the new GLC, which arrived last year, and now we get the next instalment with the arrival of the new Mercedes C-Class Electric, using much the same underpinnings, and aimed directly at the new BMW i3.

As you’d expect with this new direction, the electric C-Class looks very similar to its ICE-powered sibling and, initially, comes as a 400 4Matic model with a range of 472 miles, with a 94.5kWh battery which powers motors in both axles with a combined 483bhp and good for 0-62mph in 4.1 seconds, and gets a twin-speed gearbox on the back axle.

Air suspension and rear axle steering come as part of the package, as does Google Maps data and Car-to-X so the car knows what sort of road conditions it’s going to encounter.

Despite the new electric C-Class having a familiar C-Class look, it does come with the tacky-looking tin foil grille punctuated by over a thousand LEDs. Just what you want.

Inside, the only thing you’ll notice is the massive Hyperscreen stretched right across the cabin, which you’re perfectly safe to prod away at on the move (even though you can’t even touch your Smartphone), with some less-than-luxury-looking trim around the speakers and an optional starry panoramic roof.

Ola Källenius, Chairman of the Board of Management, Mercedes?Benz Group AG, said:

The all-new electric C?Class is redefining the mid-size segment for electric vehicles. Customers will get exactly what they expect from this new version of the beloved model: the perfect blend of performance, comfort, dynamics, and intelligence. On top of that, it is the most powerful and sportiest C?Class we’ve ever built, offering pure driving pleasure and outstanding real-world range – all while being the perfect sanctuary for our customer.

No prices for the new electric C-Class yet, but expect it to start at around £55k in 400 4Matic guise when it goes on sale in the summer.