Mercedes GLC Electric – Mercedes’ answer to the BMW iX3 ‘Neue Klasse’ – now on sale from £60,350

The Mercedes GLC Electric – Mercedes’ answer to the BMW iX3 ‘Neue Klasse’, goes on sale in the UK with prices starting from £60,350.

It was just last month that the new electric Mercedes GLC with EQ Technology was revealed to take on the new BMW iX3 , as Mercedes moved away from its blobby EV standalone design and instead made electric a powertrain choice in its mainstream model range. Although the ICE GLC is completely different under the skin.

Now, the new GLC EV goes on sale in the UK wth prices starting from £60,350 and a choice of five trim levels – Sport, AMG Line, AMG Line Premium, AMG Line Premium Plus and Premier Edition – with prices topping out at £73,350 for the Premier Edition.

Whichever trim level you choose, the powertrain choice is Hobson’s (for now – more variants to follow) with just the GLC 400 4Matic available with twin motors good for 482bhp and 0-62mph in 4.3 seconds powered by a 94kWh battery promising 406 miles of range.

Even the entry-level GLC Sport comes with a panoramic roof, sports steering wheel, 22″ alloys, wireless phone charging, and electric boot, with AMG models getting more kit and AMG styling, and the Premier model fully loaded with goodies, including the MBUX Hyperscreen, Burmester Sound, HUD, Sky Control Panoramic roof, ‘Transparent’ bonnet and more.

The new Mercedes GLC EV is now on sale with deliveries starting mid-1026.