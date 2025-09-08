New Electric Mercedes GLC ARRIVES to take on the new BMW iX3

The new electric Mercedes GLC with EQ Technology arrives to take on the new BMW iX3 with a 435-mile range and 482bhp

Just days after the new BMW iX3 arrived , Mercedes has revealed a direct competitor for the BMW with the arrival new Mercedes GLC with EQ Technology.

Gone is the blobby design of the EQC as Mercedes ‘Merges’ electric into the GLC with a much more familiar design territory, although unrelated to the current ICE GLC mechanically, and with a huge illuminated grille (which does look a bit tacky), flared wheel arches, ‘Star’ LED lights front and back and alloys up to 21″.

At launch, similar to the iX3 launch, there’s a single model available – the Mercedes GLC 400 4Matic – which comes with a motor front and back (with the front motor disengaging when not needed), delivering a combined 482bhp powered by a 94kWh battery, promising a range of 442 miles with 800v architecture allowing charging rates of up to 330kW and the assertion that 99% of braking will be regenerative. There’s also air suspension (optional) and rear-wheel steering (also optional), and a multi-source heat pump.

Inside, there’s more space thanks to an extra 84mm in the wheelbase compared to the ICE GLC, with top spec cars treated to a full-width ‘Hyperscreen’ of 39.1″ which spans the dashboard and uses matrix back-light tech with 11 different styles which change both the ambient lighting and dials.

A panoramic roof is standard fit, but you can spend a chunk more by opting for a ‘Starlight’ roof, which delivers up to 162 stars in the roof, with a Vegan interior option, actual buttons on the steering wheel and AI stuff from Google and Microsoft.

The new electric GLC will go on sale in the New Year, by which time we should know how much Mercedes wants for it.