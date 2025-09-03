Audi Concept C PREVIEWS a future electric TT/R8 and a new design direction

The Audi Concept C is revealed, previewing a new design direction for Audi and destined to become an electric ‘replacement’ for the TT and R8.

Audi seems to have lost its way of late, with declining sales and profits, complaints about quality, an ageing model ICE lineup and an overemphasis on EVs buyers really don’t want.

But Audi is about to reinvent itself with a new design direction, embodied in this, the Audi Concept C, which isn’t just a design concept but expected to turn into a production model as an electric replacement for both the Audi TT and Audi R8.

The Concept C is a two-door electric sports car with a retractable hard-top and is similar in size to the now-defunct R8, with simple panels instead of the often overwrought look of current Audi models, with a modest upright ‘grille’ inspired by the Auto Union Type C, quad-element headlights, minimalist back end, no back window, ‘Avus’ six-spoke wheels and butch wheelarches.

Inside, the Concept C is as minimalist as the exterior, shunning massive screens for a modest 10.4″ foldaway centre screen, haptic controls on the steering wheel and centre console, andodised aluminium physical controls which ‘click’ as proper switches should, a proper circular steering wheel and indirect ambient lighting.

Audi hasn’t revealed any details of the battery or motor, but it looks like the production version of the Concept C will use the same powertrains and platform as the upcoming Porsche 718 EVs.