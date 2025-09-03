Audi Concept C PREVIEWS a future electric TT/R8 and a new design direction

The Audi Concept C is revealed, previewing a new design direction for Audi and destined to become an electric ‘replacement’ for the TT and R8.
But Audi is about to reinvent itself with a new design direction, embodied in this, the Audi Concept C, which isn’t just a design concept but expected to turn into a production model as an electric replacement for both the Audi TT and Audi R8.
The Concept C is a two-door electric sports car with a retractable hard-top and is similar in size to the now-defunct R8, with simple panels instead of the often overwrought look of current Audi models, with a modest upright ‘grille’ inspired by the Auto Union Type C, quad-element headlights, minimalist back end, no back window, ‘Avus’ six-spoke wheels and butch wheelarches.
Inside, the Concept C is as minimalist as the exterior, shunning massive screens for a modest 10.4″ foldaway centre screen, haptic controls on the steering wheel and centre console, andodised aluminium physical controls which ‘click’ as proper switches should, a proper circular steering wheel and indirect ambient lighting.
Audi hasn’t revealed any details of the battery or motor, but it looks like the production version of the Concept C will use the same powertrains and platform as the upcoming Porsche 718 EVs.
Have your say - leave a comment