Abarth 600e – Abarth’s sporty take on the Fiat 600e – ARRIVES with up to 278bhp

The Abarth 600e – the Abarth sporty take on the electric Fiat 600e – arrives boasting up to 278bhp and a number of Abarth titivations.

Fiat’s not exactly finding its quest to flog electric cars and easy road, with production of the 500e taking big breaks because of a shortage of buyers, and little news of how much interest there is in the 600e.

So perhaps Fiat’s sporty brand Abarth will have more luck with its take on the 600e initially revealed at the start of the year. Although with prices starting at £37k and rising to £42k, perhaps not.

The regular Abarth 600e comes with 237bhp (depending on which mode you’re in) and gets to 62mph in 6.2 seconds, with power coming from a 54kWh battery (with upgraded cooling), with sticky Michelin Sport EV tyres and a reduced range – compared to its Fiat sibling – of just 207 miles.

But if you want more get up and go there is, for a while, a range-topping Scorpionissima model which gets up to 278bhp and 254lb/ft of torque going to the front wheels through a Torsen limited-slip diff and can get to 62mph in 5.9 seconds. The Scorpionissima also get bigger Alcon brakes and a stiffer suspension setup.

As you’d expect, there’s a bold body kit to shout the Abrath’s intentions including a big front grille, big rear spoiler and 20″ alloys.

Inside comes with a 10.25″ infotainment and 7.0″ driver display with ABarth makeover, Sbalt bucket seats in the front and external ICE sounds.

Order for the Abarth 600e open in mid-November, with the standard 600e costing from £36,795 and the Scorpionissima from £41,975. First deliveries in the UK are due in March 2025.