New Vauxhall Mokka GSE REVEALED with 276 horses borrowed from the Peugeot E-208 GTi

The Vauxhall Mokka GSE is revealed as a performance take on the Mokka EV, delivering 276bhp and 0-62mph in 5.9 seconds.

It’s nearly five years since the Vauxhall Mokka Electric arrived as Vauxhall’s take on its Stellantis siblings’ offerings, since then we’ve seen a re-badging, a bit of a facelift and a chunk of a price cut as Vauxhall tries to turn buyers on to EVs.

Now, Vauxhall has decided to join the Stellantis ‘Hot EV’ party by taking the EV powertrain already used in the Peugeot E-208 GTi and Abarth 600e to create a new range-topping performance model – the Vauxhall Mokka GSE.

The Mokka GSE comes with a 276bhp motor at the front, with Torsen limited-slip diff to tame torque steer, enough to hit 62mph in a brisk 5.9 seconds, with tweaked back axle increasing torsional stiffness by 189% and more weighted steering, and the same 54kWh battery as the regular Mokka Electric

There’s also new 380mm Alcon brakes at the front with yellow four-pot calipers, new dampers and 20″ alloys with Michelin Pilot Sport EV tyres.

Cosmetic tweaks include new butch bumpers front and back, with the interior treated to Alcantara and contrast stitching, new steering wheel and a few ‘GSE’ tweaks for the infotainment.

No word yet on when the Mokka GSE will go on sale, and no price indication either. We would have guessed a £39,995 price to squeeze in under the tax threshold, but it may be £36,995 to get the Electric Car Grant.