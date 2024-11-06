New Vauxhall Mokka facelift gets minor TWEAKS and costs from £24,705

The Vauxhall Mokka is given a bit of a refresh with minor cosmetic tweaks and an updated interior. Prices start at £24,705.

Vauxhall has been trying hard to get car buyers to love the Mokka, and although it sells in decent numbers it’s hardly an unmitigated success.

Vauxhall’s ‘Headline’ for the Mokka range is the Mokka Electric which, in a bid to up sales numbers and try and hit 22.0% of sales to avoid fines, has had a series of price cuts, in particular a £7,000 price cut with the arrival of the Mokka Electric Griffin earlier this year.

But with this new facelift for the Mokka range, the entry-level Griffin trim is deleted, making the starting price of the Mokka Electric £33,325. Make sense of that, especially as a year-old Mokka Electric can be had for less than half of that.

The facelift sees the Mokka offered in three trim levels and with three engine options, with The EV getting 156bhp and a 54kWh battery, the Mokka Hybrid with 136bhp and the 1.2-litre ICE Mokka getting a choice of manual or auto ‘box.

The exterior cosmetic tweaks are very minor with a slightly tweaked front end and new LED light signatures front and back. But the main changes are to the interior.

The new interior features a new 10.0″ driver display and 10.0″ infotainment with wireless smartphone mirroring, 180 camera, fewer physical buttons and a ne steering wheel.

Trim options are now limited to Design, GS and Ultimate, with Design models starting at £24,705 for the 1.2 ICE and rising to £33,245 for the EV, GS trim starts at £25,905 for the ICE and £35,095 for the EV and Ultimate trim from £28,155 for the ICE and £38,095 for the EV.

Orders for the titivated Mokka are now open with first customer cars due in January 2025.