Skoda Karoq gets new ‘Edition’ models with added goodies

The Skoda Karoq gets new Edition trim levels – SE Edition, SE L Edition and SportLine Edition – with enhanced equipment. Prices start at £29,975.

Having already rolled out new ‘Edition’ models of the Fabia, Kamiq and Scala, Skoda is now doing the same with the Karoq, promising higher equipment levels across the offerings for what looks to be around a £200 increase in price. Or a £4k rise since the current Karoq arrived in 2022.

The new trim levels are SE Edition, SE L Edition and SportLine Edition, with prices starting at £29,975 and rising to £42,825, with the same range of engines as is currently available.

The Karoq SE Edition – which replaces the current SE Drive model – has front parking sensors, a rear-view camera and Keyless, as well as a heated steering wheel and heated front seats.

Move up to the Karoq SE L Edition (from £32,150), which replaces the current SE L model, and you now get, in addition to the existing SE L spec, an electric boot with virtual pedal, adaptive cruise and 9.2″ infotainment with Nav.

Top of the tree Karoq Sportline Edition (from £36,390) adds to the existing spec with Dynamic Chassis Control, Progressive Steering and Adaptive Cruise, with Hill Descent on 4×4 models, heated rear seats, heated windscreen and 9.2″ Nav.

Powertrain and engine options remain unchanged, with a 114bhp 1.0-litre petrol with manual ‘box, 148bhp 1.5-litre petrol with manual or DSG, 2.0-litre petrol with 187bhp and DSG (only on the Sportline) and a 148bhp diesel with DSG and 4×4 (not on SE Edition).

The new Skoda Karoq Edition models are now on sale in the UK.