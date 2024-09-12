Skoda Fabia, Kamiq and Scala get new ‘Edition’ models with added value

The Skoda Fabia, Kamiq and Scala get new ‘Edition’ models offering a range of additional equipment to deliver better value.

On the whole, Skodas come with decent specs, but Skoda is boosting that with new ‘Edtion’ models of the Fabia, Kamiq and Scala.

The updated Fabia gets new trim levels – SE Edition, Design Edition, SE L Edition and Monte Carlo Edition – with SE Edtion adding keyless, Cruise, Climate and electric rear windows, Design Edition adding metallic paint, corner front fogs, electric folding mirrors and climate.

SE L Edition adds rearview camera, corner fogs, rain assist and folding door mirrors, with the Monte Carlo Addition coming with 9.2″ infotainment, Voice control, LED headlights, front parking sensors, rear-view camera, Drive Mode Select and Keyless

Skoda Fabia Edition Models prices

Fabia SE Edition £19,880

Fabia Design Edition £20,680

Fabia SE L Edition £22,615

Fabia Monte Carlo Edition £23,115

The Skoda Kamiq and Scala get similar updates across the range of three Edition models – SE Edition, SE L Edition and Monte Carlo Edition.

SE Edition models come with metallic paint, rear-view camera, 10.25″ driver display, 9.2″ infotainment and Voice control, with SE L Edition models adding metallic paint, heated front seats, rear-view camera, front parking sensors and Drive Mode select.

The range-topping Monte Carl Edition models add metallic paint, a heated steering wheel, heated front sports seats, adaptive cruise, wireless phone charging and front parking sensors.

Skoda Scala Edition Models prices

Scala SE Edition £22,255

Scala SE L Edition £24,055

Scala Monte Carlo Edition £27,955

Skoda Kamiq Edition Models prices

Kamiq SE Edition £24,190

Kamiq SE L Edition £27,335

Kamiq Monte Carlo Edition £29,435

Skoda says the additional equipment on the Edition models would cost up to £1,900, but prices are only up by £150. All Edition models go on sale on 19 September 2024.