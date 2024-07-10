THIS is the new Ford Capri – just not the new Ford Capri you wanted

The new electric Ford Capri is officially revealed as Ford’s take on the Volkswagen ID. 5, rather than the EV Coupe most had hoped for.

Ford has form for using iconic names from the past and attaching them to a new EV which bears no relationship to their namesake with the Mustang Mach-E, and pulled a similar trick with the new Ford Puma turning into a baby Crossover based on the Ford Fiesta.

Now Ford has decided that the best way to get buyers in the seat of their take on the VW ID. 5 is to give it one of the most loved badges in UK motoring history, so say hello to the new electric Ford Capri, a Coupe take on the Ford Explorer and basically a Fordification of the Volkswagen ID. 5.

Ford claims the new Capri is what the Capri would have been by now (it’s not). Still, there are a few hints to the old Capri (well, MK1 and MK3) with a nod to twin headlights at the front and ‘Capri’ script, but this is basically another generic electric SUV with much of its Explorer sibling’s bodywork (save the roofline) and VW underpinnings.

Inside is pretty much what the Explorer delivers, with a 14.6″ portrait infotainment with storage behind, a big storage bin with a 17-litre capacity and a decent-sized boot.

The launch models will all be ‘Extended Range’ versions, with the entry-level offering a 284bhp single motor RWD with a 77kWh battery and 390-mile range and good for 62mph in 6.4 seconds. It’ll cost from £48,075.

The second model of the Capri on offer will be an all-wheel drive two-motor offering with 336bhp and 0-62mph in 5.3 seconds but less range at 368 miles and costing from £56,175. In the offing, although not available at launch, is a Standard Range model with a 52kWh battery, 168bhp and costing from £42,075.

The new electric Ford Capri will go on sale later in 2024.