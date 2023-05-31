New Range Rover Sport SV REVEALED – 626bhp and a £169,000 starting price

The new Range Rover Sport SV arrives to succeed the old Sport SVR, with a 626bhp BMW V8 and a starting price of £169.000.

Last month, Land Rover confirmed that the old Range Rover Sport SVR is to be succeeded by the new Range Rover SV, and promised it will be the ‘fastest, most dynamic and technologically advanced Range Rover Sport ever’. And here it is – and Land Rover’s bold claims for the RR SV look to be sound.

What is different in the SV is the level of shoutiness, with the new SV a much more subtle makeover than the very in-your-face SVR, with a lower body kit, lots of carbon fibre – including the bonnet and 23″ wheels – optional carbon ceramic brakes, wider rear track and a satin bronze paint job, new grille and front bumper. Interestingly, the SV gets all-season tyres instead of the SVR’s summer rubber, although LR says they give more grip.

Inside, the RRS SV comes with new sports seats – including a pair in the rear – and a ceramic gear shift, flappy paddles which light up red in SV mode, optional ‘Body and Soul Seats’ which incorporate transducers into the seats for hi-fi vibrations and new steering wheel.

But it’s under the skin where the biggest changes come, with a twin-turbo 4.4-litre V8 from BMW producing a whopping 626bhp and 553lb/ft of torque, good for 62mph in just 3.6 seconds and, thanks to mild hybrid tech, an improvement of 15 per cent in emissions and economy.

Sitting 15mm lower than a regular RRS – although still able to rise up for off-roading – the RRS SV comes with a new air suspension system with 6D Dynamics which hydraulically link the dampers and do away with anti-roll bars, locking rear diff, all-wheel steering and torque vectoring.

Land Rover says the Range Rover Sport SV is available by invitation only, and if you haven’t already had an invite you’re not on the list for the 550 available in the UK this year. If you have had an invite, you’ll be paying £169k, but add in what you want from the options and the Range Rover Sport SV will be a £200k car.

Range Rover Sport SV Video