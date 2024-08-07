Range Rover Sport SV Edition Two arrives – costs from £171,800

The Range Rover Sport SV Edition Two arrives as the 2024 offering for the Sport SV, with new curated designs and prices from £171,800.

Last year saw the arrival of the Range Rover Sport Edition One to top the Range Rover Sport range and, apparently, only available by invitation.

At £169k, the SV Edition One was more than twice as expensive as the entry-level RRS, but if power and goodies draw you in then the RRS SV Edition One had much to offer.

That included a less shouty bodykit than the old RRS SVR it replaced, lots of carbon fibre, a wider track, curated cosmetics, new sports seats and more.

Under the bonnet was Land Rover’s most potent version of the 4.4-litre BMW V8 delivering 626bhp and 553lb/ft of torque, good for 0-60mph in 3.6 seconds.

Now Range Rover is delivering a new take on the Range Rover Sport SV with the Range Rover Sport SV Edition Two which offers much the same as the Edition One but with new curated design options.

Each of four new paint options – Blue Nebula Matte, Marl Grey Gloss, Sunrise Copper Satin and Ligurian Black Gloss – comes with its own curated theme to add individuality to the offerings.

The Blue Nebula Matte option comes with a satin carbon exterior pack, carbon fibre bonnet, 23″ black alloys and SV Performance Seats in Light Cloud and Ebony Windsor leather, with the Marl Grey Gloss option getting Carbon Twill exterior pack, 23″ carbon gloss alloys, exposed carbon twill bonnet, Sunrise Copper callipers and a Rosewood and Ebony Windsor interior.

The third option is Sunrise Copper SAtin which comes with Satin Carbon Twill exterior pack, painted carbon fibre bonnet, 23″ black alloys, red brake callipers and Ebony Windsor leather, with the final option – Ligurian Black Gloss – gets Satin Carbon Twill exterior pack, exposed carbon fibre bonnet,23″ Carbon Gloss wheels, Nano Yellow brake callipers, and Cinder and Ebony interior in Knit and Ultrafabrics.

Geraldine Ingham, Range Rover MD, said:

Today we announce the next step in our SV line?up, Range Rover Sport SV EDITION TWO, available with new design themes which offer our discerning clients the chance to enjoy four distinct characters of our high?performance luxury SUV.

Now on sale, the Range Rover Sport SV Edition Two costs from £171,800