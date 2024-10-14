New Electric Renault 4 E-Tech REVEALED as the Renault 5’s more practical EV sibling

The Electric Renault 4 E-Tech is officially revealed as a bigger, retro-inspired practical sibling to the new Renault 5 EV.

Should new EVs rely on nostalgic, retro-inspired looks and familiar badges to coerce buyers into fancying one? Well, as we’ve already seen with the new Renault 5 EV, it certainly seems to work, for Renault at least, although just a familiar badge – rather than coupled with retro looks – seems to be more divisive. Just look at Ford with the Mustang and Capri EVs.

Still, having—at least for now—succeeded with the R5 EV, its more practical, bigger sibling arrives as the new Renault 4 E-Tech, using 70% of the bits from the R5 but stretched by 221mm in length and 81mm taller.

Nods to the original R4 include a front end with a grille and bonnet echoing the past, rear three-quarter lights, a rear pillar, a sloping back end, and door strakes. There’s also a plastic canvas roof which can be partially opened to act like a sunroof if you don’t want the whole 92cm-long hole in the roof.

There’s also a set of ‘Y’ alloys, roof bars and a choice of seven colours, three trim levels – Evolution, Trchno and Iconic – and an interior which is much more 21st century than the exterior with a 10.1″ instrument panel and 10.0″ infotainment as well as decent Harmon Kardon Sound, ChatGP, a suite of driving nannies and a decent 420-litres of boot space.

The electric powertrain options are much the same as the R5, with either a 120bhp motor powered by a 40kWh battery good for a 186-mile range or a 150bhp motor powered by a 52kWh battery.

Prices are expected to start a bit over £30k, but the new R5 won’t arrive in the UK for another year.