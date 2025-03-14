New Mercedes CLA REVEALED as a 492-mile range EV – but it’s also an ICE Hybrid

The new Mercedes CLA arrives to usher in a new phase of Mercedes EVs and is offered as a 492-mile range EV and as a Petrol Hybrid.

In its efforts to forge an electric future, Mercedes went down the route of delivering individual ‘EQ’ models to sell alongside their ICE siblings. But it hasn’t really set sales on fire.

So last week, Mercedes announced the end of the ‘EQ’ standalone models with future EVs carrying the core range of monikers but with ‘EQ Technology’ to define them as an EV, and ‘EQ Hybrid Technology’ for Hybrid models.

And it all starts now with the reveal of the new Mercedes CLA.

The entry-level CLA 250+ with EQ Technology promises to deliver up to 492-miles of range, and 431 miles at motorway speeds, from an 85kWh battery, equating to over 5.0mpkWh powering a 268bhp motor at the back good for 0-62mph in 6.7 seconds.

The only other CLA EV available at launch is the AWD CLA 350 4Matic with EQ Technology, which gets an extra 107bhp motor at the front for a total of 349bhp, complete with decoupling of the front axle when it’s not needed to deliver a still impressive 478-mile range.

The remarkable range for the new CLA is helped by its very slippery 0.21 Cd, new rear-mounted permanent magnet motor and two-speed gearbox (like the Porsche Taycan), and when the charge gets low you can charge at up to 320kW thanks to the CLA’s 800V architecture.

Away from the EV CLA, there’s also a hybrid model which gets a new 1.5-litre four-pot petrol engine aided by a 27bhp motor and 1.3kWh battery, good for either 134bhp or 161bhp in FWD models and 188bhp in the 4Matic model, with Mercedes promising diesel levels of economy.

The new CLA comes with a new look front end with flush front grille (open grille on the hybrid) and backlit badge.

Inside, the dash is completely taken up with Mercedes Superscreen with a 10.25″ driver display, 14.6″ infotainment and (optional) 14″ passenger screen. The screens run Mercedes latest MB.OS system and Virtual Assistant with AI, but Mercedes clearly didn’t get the memo which says car buyers are turned off by massive screenage.

We’re expecting the new CLA to go on sale in the UK towards the end of the year with prices starting somewhere north of £45k.