New Nissan LEAF officially revealed – aimed at the Kia EV3, Skoda Elroq and Volkswagen ID.3

The new Nissan LEAF gets a full official reveal as a sleek and stylish crossover with impressive aerodynamics and a pair of battery options.

Nissan may no longer dominate the EV market, but there’s no doubt the arrival of the original Nissan LEAF in 2009 marked the beginning of mass-market EVs, with 700,000 sold in the intervening years.

Now, with a seemingly endless array of EVs from almost every car maker as governments around the world are hell-bent on making the automotive sector EV-only, the LEAF lost its top-dog EV title to Tesla and the LEAF became a bit of a has-been.

But there’s now a new LEAF which, despite seemingly endless teases and part reveals, is only now officially fully revealed, although it won’t arrive in the UK until 2026 and Nissan hasn’t revealed prices or full spec details.

As we’ve already seen previously, the new LEAF is a sleek coupe Crossover/SUV which, thanks to stuff like flush door handles, coupe roofline, full underfloor cover and sculpted surfaces, delivers a drag coefficient of just 0.25 to help improve range.

Although the new LEAF looks quite large in photos, it’s only 4350mm long – about the same as the Hyundai Kona – which will make it nimble and easy to use as an urban warrior – despite which it has a spacious interior and decent boot space.

Inside, the LEAF looks clean and uncluttered with twin 14.3″ screens for driver display and infotainment, with new interface and Google Maps NAV, with touch-sensitive controls beneath the centre screen for Air Con, and an actual knob for media volume.

There’s a new Long Range 75kWh battery option promising up to 375-mile range, which powers a front motor good for 214bhp and able to hit 62mph in 7.6 seconds, with the standard 52kWh battery option – aimed more at urban drivers – good for a 270-mile range and powering a 174bhp motor.

Nissan’s Arnaud Charpentier said:

With the all-new LEAF, we are delivering an electric vehicle that blends elegance, confidence, and breakthrough range – wrapped in a design that’s as smart as it is emotional. It brings the best of Nissan innovation to the mainstream, and we’re incredibly excited to introduce it to European roads.

The new LEAF goes on sale in the UK later this year -with first deliveries due in Spring 2026 – and will be available in four trim levels – Engage, Engage+, Advance and Evolve.