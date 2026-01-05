Volkswagen ID. Polo interior REVEALED ahead of a spring debut for VW’s Renault 5 E-Tech rival

The interior of the new Volkswagen ID. Polo is revealed ahead of an expected spring debut for VW’s new entry-level EV.

It was back in 2023 when we got our first proper look at VW’s new entry-level EV with the reveal of the VW ID.2All Concept, expected to be followed in early 2026 by a production VW ID. 2.

But since then, VW has found a bit of common sense lurking down the back of the sofa and has decided to drop the number designations for its future EVs and instead add the model name after the ID. bit. And the first out of the gate will be the VW ID. Polo as the production take on the ID. 2All.

We’re expecting the full reveal of the ID. Polo in the spring, but ahead of that, VW has revealed a first look at its interior (above), which they hope will answer the criticisms of its current EV interiors.

Gone are the impractical touch-sensitive sliders and haptic feedback buttons, and instead there are proper buttons on the squared-off steering wheel, actual physical controls for Climate and Volume and individual buttons for each window. Hooray.

Quality seems to have been given a boost too, with knurled finishes on controls and soft covering on the dash top and doors, improved 10.25″ driver display which can even display MK1 Golf dials, and a 13″ infotainment.

VW’s Kai Grünitz said: Our new interior architecture, starting with the all-new ID. Polo, elevates the customer experience to a new level: with clean lines, high-quality materials, and an intuitive operating environment with physical buttons and newly structured screens. In addition, from the ID. Polo onwards, our next software generation will deliver noticeably more comfort and functions for our customers. This includes, for example, the third generation of Travel Assist, which will soon recognise red traffic lights and stop signs, as well as comfortable one-pedal-driving.