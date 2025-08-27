Hyundai Concept TEASE looks to preview a new Hyundai Ioniq 2

Hyundai starts the tease for a new concept to be revealed at the Munich Motor Show, which is expected to preview a production Ioniq 2.

We’re heading towards the Munich Motor Show in just a few weeks, so car makers are starting to tease what they’re planning to showcase, and you can bet the majority will be yet more EVs, just like this first tease from Hyundai.

As a first tease for their new concept, Hyundai is being tight-lipped – but is planning more revealing teases in the next week – and has only delivered some fairly unrevealing images to get the teaser ball rolling.

What we can see in the images is a ducktail spoiler at the back, what appears to be light bars (compulsory in 2025, apparently), a sharp nose not dissimilar to that on the Ioniq 6 with pixel headlights, sloping roofline and big wheel arches.

It all adds up to a new compact EV to sit between the Inster and Kona Electric, and seems likely to be underpinned by Hyundai’s E-GMP Platform, with a similar powertrain offering to the Kia EV3, meaning a choice of 55kWh or 78kWh battery, 201bhp and range in the high 300s.

We’ll get a couple more teasers before Munich next month, and the production version – which seems likely to be badged Ioniq 2 – will go into production in the first half of 2026.