Hyundai Concept TEASE looks to preview a new Hyundai Ioniq 2

Hyundai starts the tease for a new concept to be revealed at the Munich Motor Show, which is expected to preview a production Ioniq 2.
As a first tease for their new concept, Hyundai is being tight-lipped – but is planning more revealing teases in the next week – and has only delivered some fairly unrevealing images to get the teaser ball rolling.
What we can see in the images is a ducktail spoiler at the back, what appears to be light bars (compulsory in 2025, apparently), a sharp nose not dissimilar to that on the Ioniq 6 with pixel headlights, sloping roofline and big wheel arches.
It all adds up to a new compact EV to sit between the Inster and Kona Electric, and seems likely to be underpinned by Hyundai’s E-GMP Platform, with a similar powertrain offering to the Kia EV3, meaning a choice of 55kWh or 78kWh battery, 201bhp and range in the high 300s.
We’ll get a couple more teasers before Munich next month, and the production version – which seems likely to be badged Ioniq 2 – will go into production in the first half of 2026.
Comments
David Archer says
The Inster looks great for us oldies – but such poor range (as all EV’s)
Please can we have an Inster sized vehicle with 500 mile range – that would persude me to EV rather than current PHEV