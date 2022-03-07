Looks like the Vauxhall Manta EV will do to Manta what Ford’s Mach-E did to Mustang

Hopes that an electric Vauxhall Manta will arrive to deliver an appealing two-door electric coupe have been dashed with a Crossover image from Vauxhall.

Just last week we learnt that Vauxhall is planning to deliver a new electric Manta, using an iconic Opel name to deliver one of a range of new EVs to market.

That news followed the reveal last year of the Opel Manta GSe ElektroMOD, a restomod of an original Opel Manta two-door coupe with a classic-appropriate 145bhp electric motor and modest 31kWh battery. Which was very appealing.

Perhaps naively, we did think – or perhaps hoped – that Vauxhall would take the positive response to its restomod to deliver a retro-tastic Manta to market, capitalising on its history (well, Opel’s history) to deliver something interesting. But it seems not.

Instead of a retro-inspired two-door coupe, it looks like Vauxhall has in mind a Manta Crossover as it delivers a first look (above) of where the new Manta is heading.

It’s perhaps inevitable, especially after Ford has managed to overcome the sacrilege of using a Mustang badge for its Mach-E Crossover, that Vauxhall too would tread the path of using an iconic badge to deliver a mass-market appeal crossover, but it’s disappointing nevertheless.

We’re probably going to have to get used to interesting old cars lending their names to electric crossovers, rather than being used to deliver something truly interesting.