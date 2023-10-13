Rolls-Royce Ghost Ekleipsis is a Solar Eclipse on wheels

The Rolls-Royce Ghost Ekleipsis is revealed as a 25-car run of Ghosts titivated to create a ‘Solar Eclipse’ in the headliner.

Car makers roll out ‘Special Edition’ models almost endlessly, throwing in extra goodies, maybe a unique paint job and a fancy name to offer a ‘bargain’ buy and keep sales rolling.

But Rolls-Royce isn’t in the business of offering ‘bargain’ special editions, they’re in the business of producing luxury goods attainable by just a few, so the new Black Badge Ghost Ekleipsis Private Collection, a run of just 25 cars, offers unique features at an undisclosed price. But then as all 25 are allocated it’s immaterial.

Inspired by the drama of a solar eclipse, using the now familiar starlight headliner to create a solar eclipse theatre show when the doors are closed and the engine started. It lasts for seven minutes and 31 seconds – the length of the longest solar eclipse.

It’s taken Rolls-Royce a year to create the spectacle using a circle of 940 lights to represent the light seen during an eclipse and another 192 lights replicating the stars in the sky at the time.

Aside from the spectacle of the solar starlight headliner, there are another 1,846 lights on the facia – positioned and adjusted by a single person over 100 hours – and a bespoke timepiece on the dash with a 0.5-carat diamond creating the ‘diamond ring’ point of light seen just before and after the eclipse totality.

But the Rolls-Royce Ghost Ekleipsis is more than just a spectacular star show, it comes with a Lyrical Copper paint job that pops in the light, with Mandarin highlights on the fitted umbrellas, leather, hand-painted coachline, highlight under the grille and the brake callipers.

Rolls-Royce CEO Torsten Muller-Otvos said:

With Rolls-Royce Black Badge Ghost Ékleipsis, we draw inspiration from a total solar eclipse: a seldom-seen and spellbinding phenomenon that reflects the rarity and beauty of Rolls-Royce Private Collections. In capturing the magic of this celestial alignment, our Bespoke Collective of designers, engineers and craftspeople have once again elevated contemporary craftsmanship, with a landmark series of exquisite details that project the marque’s culture of ambition and excellence.