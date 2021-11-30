Skoda Karoq facelift comes with ‘Sustainable’ options

The Skoda Karoq SUV gets updated four years after launch with cosmetic tweaks, some new tech and a ‘sustainable’ Eco Pack option.

A couple of weeks ago Skoda released a design sketch of an updated Karoq SUV, more than four years after it launched, and now they’ve taken the covers off the real thing revealing a bit of a cosmetic update, some new technology, and even a ‘Woke’ option for the eco-conscious.

The cosmetic stuff for the updated Karoq follows the usual path, with tweaks to the grille, small changes for the LED lights front and back, a modified spoiler at the back and new alloys in 17″-19″ depending on the model.

Apart from doing enough to make the current Karoq look a bit dated, Skoda says the updates have made the Karoq slippier too, reducing drag by nine per cent to a cd of 0.30 – one of the best in class.

Aside from the cosmetic tweaks, Skoda is also offering an Eco Pack for the eco-conscious buyer which adds sustainable stuff like seat covers made of vegan, leather-like materials and armrests made of Suedia (that’s fake suede, not Sweden).

Engine choices are a trio of petrols – 1.0-litre with 108bhp, 1.5-litre with 147bhp and 2.0 litre with 187bhp – and a 2.0-litre diesel with either 114bhp or 150bhp, all-wheel drive standard on the most powerful petrol and optional on the most powerful diesel, and 6-speed manual or 7-speed DSG.

Inside there’s now digital instruments across the range, with an 8″ display on entry-level models and 10.25″ on more expensive models, as well as infotainment up to 9.2″ (all depending on what you’re willing to spend) and permanent online connection with Skoda Connect.

The safety game gets upped too in the Karoq, with nine airbags and up to eight ‘assistance’ technologies like Lane Assists, Lane Departure and Traffic Sign included.

The new Skoda Karoq will be available in SE Drive, SE L and Sportline trims when it goes on sale next year.