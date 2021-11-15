Skoda Karoq facelift TEASED with design sketch ahead of updated Karoq’s debut this month

Ahead of a debut on 30 November, Skoda releases a design sketch showing what appear to be Kodiaq-style updates to the Karoq.

If you’re a car maker choosing how to tease the arrival of a new, or updated, car, there are two familiar routes: you either issue photos which are blurry and/or show just a specific detail, or you get your design studio to run off a sketch or two.

Whichever you choose you don’t want to give away too much information, but at least with the former you’re showing bits of the real deal. With a sketch, on the other hand, you can be somewhat economical with the reality by invoking a bit of artistic licence, making things look glitzier and glossier and often far more dynamic than the reality.

With its tease for the upcoming facelift for the Karoq SUV, Skoda has chosen the latter route with a design sketch that guides us to where Skoda is going, but with the usual artistic obfuscation.

To be fair, although sketches do deceive, Skoda has vocalised in their press release what we can expect in what looks like a Kodiaq-inspired makeover for the Karoq.

Up front there’s a new hexagonal grille with wide air intake below, slimmer headlights, new DLR signature and new Fogs (LED on top models) with the back-end getting longer soiler and updated apron and slimmer lights. You can probably also expect new colours and new wheels.

The updated Skoda Karoq will debut on 30 November.