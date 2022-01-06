Volvo adding YouTube and Google Assistant to its Android infotainment

Volvo’s newest cars now have Google Android-powered infotainment, so Volvo is adding Google Assitant and YouTube streaming to its offerings.

Car makers are busy turning their cars in to mobile infotainment centres, spending gazillions to develop their own custom software and systems.

But Volvo has taken a more pragmatic view than most, declaring that they could never hope to offer a system as integrated and comprehensive as Google. So they’ve been busy adding Google Android systems to their infotainment, first with the XC40, followed by the XC60 and on to the S90 and V90.

Now, with more Volvos running Android, Volvo is upping the offering – free of charge, for now at least – by adding new functionality.

That means the arrival of YouTube on Volvo’s infotainment – although only when the car is stationary – and the promise of more video services to come. So don’t be surprised to see the likes of Netflix turning up soon too.

Henrik Green, Volvo’s Chief Product Officer, said:

Allowing our customers to watch videos while charging or when waiting to pick up their children from school is part of our promise to make their lives better and more enjoyable. With YouTube and other major streaming services coming soon, our customers can enjoy their charging break instead of seeing it as just a hassle – making electric car ownership that bit easier.

But Volvo isn’t just adding YouTube, it’s also adding charging Apps, like Sygic, charging Apps, like Chargepoint, and parking Apps like ParkWhiz, as well as integration with Google Assistant.